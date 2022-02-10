Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Down to $34.31

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.31, but opened at $32.00. Canada Goose shares last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 187,434 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. UBS Group lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 38.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

