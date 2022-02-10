Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.52 Million in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth about $10,087,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth about $3,373,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth about $3,024,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth about $4,032,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth about $2,016,000.

Get CIIG Capital Partners II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CIIGU remained flat at $$10.04 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.23. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Capital Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.