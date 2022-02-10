CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg Sells 500 Shares

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $21,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Goldberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total value of $21,485.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $22,705.00.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $44.23. 615,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,567. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.34 and a beta of 0.65. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $96.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 62,172.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,526 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 4,639.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,609 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 196.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,421,000 after buying an additional 684,171 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 996.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 494,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,625,000 after buying an additional 407,962 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

