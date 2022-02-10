Caspian Price Hits $0.0074 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Caspian has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $57,725.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 26% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00102713 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

CSP is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

