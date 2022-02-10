Celer Network (CELR) Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $357.99 million and approximately $112.04 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celer Network

CELR is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,521,854,190 coins. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/# . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

