Celeum Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,320.47 (CLX)

Celeum (CURRENCY:CLX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Celeum has a total market cap of $3,320.47 and approximately $7.00 worth of Celeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celeum has traded 145.6% higher against the US dollar. One Celeum coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celeum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.02 or 0.07151208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,809.70 or 0.99115700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00050074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Celeum Coin Profile

Celeum’s total supply is 21,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,127,335 coins. Celeum’s official Twitter account is @celeum_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Celeum’s official website is celeum.tk . The official message board for Celeum is medium.com/@celeum

Celeum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.