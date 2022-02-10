Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $81.01, but opened at $75.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ceridian HCM shares last traded at $74.11, with a volume of 19,782 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDAY. Barclays reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,084 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total transaction of $493,716.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 519,084 shares of company stock worth $54,618,597. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 73.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,465 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 507.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,306,000 after acquiring an additional 966,526 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 49.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,911,000 after acquiring an additional 778,462 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,321,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,096,000 after acquiring an additional 685,918 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,049,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.