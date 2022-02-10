ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Gap Up to $21.58

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.58, but opened at $22.34. ChannelAdvisor shares last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 1,664 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $657.77 million, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 5,414 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $136,649.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.