Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

CHEF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 2.28.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

