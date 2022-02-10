China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Up to $33.67

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.67, but opened at $34.72. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Southern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

