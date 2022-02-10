Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.20% of Cincinnati Financial worth $36,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $123.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.52. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.80 and a 12-month high of $127.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

