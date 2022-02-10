Citigroup Begins Coverage on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $48.52 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896,662 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,927,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

