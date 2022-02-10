Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.26. 245,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,144,834. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.51.

In related news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 151,004 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 164,448 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.