Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 236.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. reduced their target price on Clever Leaves from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Clever Leaves from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,151. Clever Leaves has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative return on equity of 36.21% and a negative net margin of 173.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.62% of the company’s stock.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

