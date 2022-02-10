Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Cohu updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Cohu stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 372,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,503. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cohu has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.
Cohu Company Profile
Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohu (COHU)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.