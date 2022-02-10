Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Cohu updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 372,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,503. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Cohu has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 47,687 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 38.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cohu by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

