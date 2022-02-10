Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Releases Earnings Results

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,943,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,057. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chetan Puttagunta sold 31,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,397,004.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 998,614 shares of company stock valued at $74,064,720.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,452,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Confluent by 2,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

