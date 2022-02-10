Copa (NYSE:CPA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS.

CPA traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.28. 4,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,434. Copa has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Copa by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Copa by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Copa by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Copa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

