Copa (NYSE:CPA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Copa (NYSE:CPA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.00) EPS.
CPA traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.28. 4,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,434. Copa has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.
About Copa
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.
