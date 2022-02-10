CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. CoreCivic updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.700 EPS.

CXW stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 22,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,856. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CoreCivic by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CoreCivic by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 51,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CoreCivic by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CoreCivic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 20,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

