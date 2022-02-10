Cortex (CTXC) Market Capitalization Hits $61.79 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Cortex has a total market cap of $61.79 million and approximately $13.13 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00040073 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00102223 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 190,499,736 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.