Covalent (CQT) Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00001041 BTC on exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $113.99 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Covalent has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00047168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.60 or 0.07021485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,209.88 or 1.00542493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00053048 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

