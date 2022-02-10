Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Invests $4.91 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.04. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

