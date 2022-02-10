Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.07

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.07 and last traded at $51.07, with a volume of 2480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54.
Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHD)
