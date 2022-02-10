Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.07

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.07 and last traded at $51.07, with a volume of 2480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.