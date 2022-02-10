CSM Advisors LLC Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE ABC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $143.02. 10,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,121. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.94. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $100.71 and a 52-week high of $143.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,829 shares of company stock worth $24,971,330 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.