CSM Advisors LLC Sells 47,602 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CSM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,602 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,677,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,226,000 after buying an additional 1,931,688 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,590,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 123,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,490,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,588,000 after buying an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,972,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,893,000 after buying an additional 91,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.75. 36,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,218,371. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

