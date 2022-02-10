CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Gap Up to $143.43

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $143.43, but opened at $150.00. CyberArk Software shares last traded at $153.46, with a volume of 8,216 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

