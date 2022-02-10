Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $11.08

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.08, but opened at $10.40. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 3,601 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Dada Nexus by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,006,000 after buying an additional 412,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,393,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,967,000 after purchasing an additional 161,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,212 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,772,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 854,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after purchasing an additional 809,892 shares in the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

