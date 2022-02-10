DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Shares of DCP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,823. DCP Midstream has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $33.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 318.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DCP Midstream stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,847,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 70,316 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of DCP Midstream worth $56,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

