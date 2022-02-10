Deeper Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.15 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $110.29 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.25 or 0.07052463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,464.53 or 0.99644533 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00052986 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

