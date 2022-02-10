DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at 3.96, but opened at 4.11. DiDi Global shares last traded at 4.23, with a volume of 255,241 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is 7.30.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in DiDi Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,177,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,311 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,990,478 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $64,692,000 after buying an additional 4,456,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DiDi Global by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,315 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 27,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIDI)

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.