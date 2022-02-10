Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $823,112.54

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $823,112.54 and approximately $844.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00011620 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.21 or 0.00265744 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

