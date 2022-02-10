DigitalBits (XDB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.06 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $362.76 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000958 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.00256580 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00015465 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005956 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016066 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000164 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.