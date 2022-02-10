Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Down to $96.80

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $96.80, but opened at $91.77. Diodes shares last traded at $98.01, with a volume of 384 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.
The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average of $96.65.
In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,446 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1,169.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Diodes by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
About Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.
