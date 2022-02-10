Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Down to $96.80

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $96.80, but opened at $91.77. Diodes shares last traded at $98.01, with a volume of 384 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Get Diodes alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.16 and a 200 day moving average of $96.65.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $670,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,446 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1,169.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Diodes by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.