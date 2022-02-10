Dogecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.07 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $20.07 billion and $1.10 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00305526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014914 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001061 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.