DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

DTE traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $118.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,897. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.65. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

