DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. DTE Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.
DTE traded down $1.67 on Thursday, hitting $118.85. The company had a trading volume of 14,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,897. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.65. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.32%.
In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
DTE Energy Company Profile
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
