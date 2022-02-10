e-Money Price Tops $1.00 (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Money has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $19.80 million and $795,747.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048252 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.00 or 0.07143962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,371.83 or 0.98751146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00053390 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006158 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

