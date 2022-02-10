Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,827,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,691 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 3.8% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.64% of Ecolab worth $381,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,750,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,113,000 after acquiring an additional 118,266 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,191 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,773 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,857. The company has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.37 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.