Eden Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Eden coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $69,612.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Eden has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Eden Coin Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

