Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFGSY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

EFGSY remained flat at $$21.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

