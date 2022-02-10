Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,461 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 1.5% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $153,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $243.20. 10,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,108. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $232.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.86.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 55.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.