Empty Set Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $6.45 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $101,646.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.02 or 0.07151208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,809.70 or 0.99115700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00050074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

