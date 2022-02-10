Energi Price Up 18.5% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002541 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $55.38 million and approximately $178,447.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00212046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00026775 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.00406128 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00066022 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 49,960,865 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.