Equal (EQL) Price Up 6% This Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Equal has a market cap of $528,686.70 and approximately $564.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Equal has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00040226 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00102511 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.