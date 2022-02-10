ESBC (ESBC) Price Up 13.3% Over Last Week

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $70,434.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

