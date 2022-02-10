Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EPM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. 3,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,193. The firm has a market cap of $207.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $6.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 114,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Evolution Petroleum worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

