Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $899,097,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,281,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,183,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51. The company has a market capitalization of $335.00 billion, a PE ratio of -56.83, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

