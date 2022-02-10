FairGame Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.09 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. FairGame has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 53% lower against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001471 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004438 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00049793 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.