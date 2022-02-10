Firo Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.22 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Firo coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.36 or 0.00010150 BTC on major exchanges. Firo has a market cap of $56.22 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Firo has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000076 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,888,850 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

