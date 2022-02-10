FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.50. The company had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,518. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $61.08 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Get FirstCash alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FirstCash stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.