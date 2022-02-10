Fractal Trading Up 19.3% Over Last 7 Days (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0962 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $1.60 million and $126,457.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.31 or 0.07071813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,429.04 or 1.00356434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00049496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00053248 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006487 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.