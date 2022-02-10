FUNToken (FUN) Trading Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $126.61 million and $7.85 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00102713 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUN is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.